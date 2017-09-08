Class 2 Boy Found Murdered in Gurugram School

A Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Sohna area in Gurugram was on Friday found dead on the campus with his throat slit, police said. Some students found Pradhuman Thakur (7) lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school building around 8:30 am, they said.

“The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, said. A police team, including forensic experts, is probing the case and has collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot, he said.

“We are investigating the case from all angles … Of homicide, enmity and others. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises,” the officer said. Staff members and classmates of Thakur, who hailed from the Bhondsi area, are being questioned, he said. The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

The boy’s father, Varun Thakur, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the school administration of negligence. Varun said the school administration did not inform him about his son’s death initially.

“They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time,” he said. “I dropped him today at around 7:30 a.M. He was happy,” the grieving father said.

Hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management. Senior officials of the Gurgaon police intervened to maintain calm.

-PTI