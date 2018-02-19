Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 19 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Class XII Exams Begin in Manipur Amid ‘Paper Leak’ Reports

February 19
17:09 2018
The Class XII state board examination began on Monday amid reports of question paper leak on social media.

The incident triggered panic among the students, who were making their last-minute preparations for English exam, an official of the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) said.

The council was quick to dismiss the leaked English paper as “fake” and said those involved in the matter will face appropriate action.

L Mahendra Singh, the chairman of COHSEM, said, “The objective of those involved (in the matter) is to misguide the public and malign the image of the council. The case has been handed over to the cyber crime unit of the State Police.”

It was deliberately done to “create apprehensions” among the examinees, he said, adding that the colour of the “fake” question paper differed from the real one.

He also sought the arrest of those involved in the case in the next 24 hours. Altogether 28,024 candidates are appearing for the Higher Secondary examinations this year.

The council has appointed flying squads to ensure to ensure that the examinations are conducted in a smooth and fair manner.

-PTI

Class XII ExamCOHSEMEnglish paperManipur Class XII Exam
