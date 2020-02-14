Clause 6 panel chief meets MHA official

NET Bureau

Chairman of the high level committee on Clause 6 Justice (retd) Biplab Sarma on Thursday met an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to finalise the date of submission of their report.

Justice Sarma informed newsmen in New Delhi that he met Joint Secretary (North-east) Satyendra Garg and intimated that they are ready with the report for submission. The last date for submission of the report expires on Saturday.

He said Garg has informed him that the Home Ministry will finalise a date and time for formal submission of the report when all the members of the committee will be invited to be present. The report will be submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is also likely to be present, sources said.

The committee will recommend constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguard to protect cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Kokrajhar that the Centre would work on the implementation of the recommendations once the committee submits its report. Shah on December 11 urged the panel to submit its report without any delay so that the Centre could implement it in letter and spirit.

The Assam Accord was signed in 1985 which proposed to protect the culture, ethos and language of the indigenous people. The Government of India has now constituted a committee to prepare a report on Clause 6 of the Accord. However, no such committee was formed by the Government of India for 35 years and no step was taken to resolve the problem.

“Clause 6 will take care of all your concerns. I would like to urge the Clause 6 committee; please send the report as soon as possible,” Shah had said.

Source: The Assam Tribune