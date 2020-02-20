Clause 6 report of Assam Accord prepared by High-Level Committee in safe hands

NET Bureau

The sealed report on the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord prepared by the High-Level Committee led by Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma is now under the safe custody of the Assam Accord Implementation Department (AAID), Assam.

Since the High-Level Committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord was formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), it is up to the Union Ministry as to when it collects the report.

After completing the report, a team of the High-Level Committee went to New Delhi recently and informed the MHA of the completion of the report. However, the team got no reply from the MHA and returned to the State. The High-Level Committee was formed by the MHA on July 15, 2019 for recommending safeguards to the Assamese within six months. However, the term of the high-Level Committee had to be extended by a month up to February 15, 2020.

Talking to The Sentinel, Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma said, “We sent three letters to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the completion of the report and for its handing over. However, as of now we haven’t received any reply from the MHA. We’ve, however, sealed the report properly and handed it over to the Assam Accord Implementation Department, Assam for its safe custody. Our duty was to prepare the report, and we’ve accomplished the job.”

Meanwhile, the High-Level Committee held a meeting here this evening. Talking to the media after the meeting, one of the committee members and AASU adviser-in-chief Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said, “After completion of the report, the Chairman of the High-Level Committee sent letters to MHA on February 12, 13 and 14, 2020. The report is now under the safe custody of the Assam Accord Implementation Department, Assam.”

The Clause-VI of Assam Accord says, “Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.”

