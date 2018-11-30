Cleanliness Awareness Programme Organised by C4D Students of Tezpur University

NET Bureau

The students of Communication for Development Programme (C4D) under the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Tezpur University, organised a cleanliness awareness programme on Tuesday (November 27) at Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed High School, Borghat.

The C4D students have been continuously engaged with the students of Class VIII since August this year with an objective to empower them to voice against violations of their rights. The knowledge and confidence required to do so was imparted to the young minds through various activities stressing on the power of speech and expression. The cleanliness drive was one of the key touchpoints in this half a years’ association.

The programme began with the felicitation of Alahz Md. Riyazuddin Akanda, founding member of the high school, by the university students.

He then addressed the gathering and the inaugurated the school’s first wall magazine on cleanliness. A number of performances by the students; poem recitation, drama, singing and more came next portraying the issues of pollution, child marriage, environment, etc. was organized.

Khairul Akanda, principal of the high school, extended his heartfelt gratitude towards the students and faculty of the department for helping the children attain valuable knowledge. He was pleased to acknowledge the effort made by the students and wishes that Tezpur University keeps engaging with the school in future as well.

Dr Joya Chakraborty, Associate Professor, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ), Tezpur University, spoke on the importance of realizing that a clean environment is nothing less than a person’s “human right.” She stressed that only the students themselves can shape their beautiful future and they need to be confident to do so.

Dr Anjuman Borah, Associate Professor, Department of MCJ, Tezpur University, familiarized the students and the staff on the approach that was adopted for the cleanliness drive.