Cleanliness Drive Observed at Basistha Temple

In keeping with the MoU signed between the Basistha Devalaya (Temple) Authority, Guwahati, Assam and Voice of Environment on May 27, 2018 Team VoE has started as mission as ‘Clean, Eco -Friendly Plastic Free Zone’ creation on the occasion of World Environment Day 5th June this year.

With the support of Basistha Temple Authority, VoE has organized on Sunday a “Cleanliness Drive” at Basistha Temple Premises as per the mission and vision ‘Clean, Eco-Friendly & Plastic Free Basistha Temple” to create awareness among devotees/visitors to make Basistha Temple ‘Clean, Eco -Friendly and Plastic Free Zone.’ This cleanliness drive is also concerning to Basistha Ganga river which is a important part of Basistha Temple.



In continuation as per the vision Clean Green Assam initiative VoE has started the day activity from 10 AM onwards to build awareness and sensitization with an open public discussion held in presence of Doloi, devotees/visitors, Pandijits of temple, local residents of Basistha Temple area, local youths and vendors/shopkeepers of area.

Towards this, VoE team members, temple authority as Doloi, VoE guest Invitee Chao Hemajit Daudhai Phukan and others were present during the open public discussion. Doloi deliberated his valuable words for the devotees about the importance of Cleanliness. According to him cleanliness is next to Godliness The guest appreciated the cleanliness drive and also highlighted the cleanliness issue of temple premise and its surroundings as it is directly related to eco tourism, livelihood and a heritage place of religious faith they highly supported this initiative as it is prestigious, mythological importance as well as iconic tourist place of Assam as this cause can set an example in country and globe to send a positive sustainable massage during this discussion meeting a resolution has taken that regular such cleanliness activities will be done after some time interval to so that, it can bring a mass sensitization among devotees/visitors, local residents and can turn a public movement .

Followed by this the Voice of Environment members led by Kanhaiya Poddar and Environmentalist Moharana Choudhury, Guests, Priests of temple, local residents, local shopkeepers and others started the Cleanliness Drive program at temple premise starting from temple premise to front gate of temple and River Basistha Ganga which is the most important concern for this cleanliness drive because of its importance with Basistha river. Around 20 numbers of people including VoE team member’s local residents, Priests from temple, student community have participated for this cleanliness drive to send a strong sustainable message.

VoE believes there is need of active participation and cooperation from local community, devotees/visitors, local shopkeepers, NGOs with temple authority can change the scenario. Together we can make the difference.