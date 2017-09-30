Cleanliness is Not Limited to Any Person or Place; Heptulla

Cleanliness is not limited to any person or place, it is the responsibility of everyone to keep themselves clean as well as their surroundings to make India a clean India in the real sense.

This was stated by Manipur Governor of Dr.Najma Heptullah at the inaugural function of Swachh Bharat Week at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Regional Campus, Makhan, Manipur in Kangpokpi District.

The celebration of Swachh Bharat Week was begins from 25th September will conclude on 2nd October, 2017 .

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, Governor said that during the week long programme, a series of activities will focus on a number of subjects and the organisers deserve commendation for choosing some pressing issues for deliberation.

She further said that Swachh Bharat Mission, a clean India campaign is the responsibility of of all of us.

It is a mass movement launched by the Government of India under the leadership of our Prime Minister to make India, a Clean India by 2019.

