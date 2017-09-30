Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 30 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Cleanliness is Not Limited to Any Person or Place; Heptulla

Cleanliness is Not Limited to Any Person or Place; Heptulla
September 30
13:01 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Cleanliness is not limited to any person or place, it is the responsibility of everyone to keep themselves clean as well as their surroundings to make India a clean India in the real sense.

This was stated by Manipur Governor of Dr.Najma Heptullah at the inaugural function of Swachh Bharat Week at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Regional Campus, Makhan, Manipur in Kangpokpi District.

The celebration of Swachh Bharat Week was begins from 25th September will conclude on 2nd October, 2017 .

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, Governor said that during the week long programme, a series of activities will focus on a number of subjects and the organisers deserve commendation for choosing some pressing issues for deliberation.

She further said that Swachh Bharat Mission, a clean India campaign is the responsibility of of all of us.

It is a mass movement launched by the Government of India under the leadership of our Prime Minister to make India, a Clean India by 2019.

IT News

Tags
Najma HeptullaSwaach Bharat Abhiyaan
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.