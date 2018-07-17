Cleanliness Programme at Kamakhya Temple

A 75-member team of the Oil India Limited’s pipeline department, led by Chief General Manager (Pipeline Services) BK Mishra, carried out a cleaning programme under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at the Kamakhya temple from July 1 to 15, a press release stated.

The team visited the temple premises and cleaned up the garbage, plastic waste, dry leaves, etc. The entire stretch of the road from Bogola Mandir to the Kamakhya temple dispensary and parking area as well as the playground behind the dispensary, were cleaned.

The Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation has taken up a multi-stakeholder initiative on cleaning up 100 places across India that are ‘iconic’ due to their heritage, religious and cultural significance. The goal of the initiative is to improve the cleanliness to a distinctly higher level.

The Kamakhya temple has been identified as a Swachh Iconic Place, and its development has been entrusted to the OIL. The company has allocated Rs 25 crore to be spent for the development of Kamakhya temple and already Rs 20 crore has been released to the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, which has entrusted the PWD to carry out development works over a span of five years.

- The Assam Tribune