Clever Ways to Save Up When Shopping for Groceries

When it comes to saving money, most people consider grocery shopping as an unavoidable expense. After all, groceries are essential items and there is nothing much you can do to reduce spending on them. Correct?

Well, not really! The truth is that most people spend more on groceries than they need to. And with some diligent steps, you can bridle the shopaholic in you and save money. Here are a few:

Plan Your Shopping List and Stick to It

An important part of grocery shopping is making a list of things to buy. This list often depends on how frequently you shop for groceries. For instance, if you are a person who doesn’t enjoy shopping and limit running to the store to once a month, your list may be quite long.

The problem with planning for such a long period is that it could lead to a tendency to grossly overestimate your requirements. Instead, opt for a weekly plan. This will give you more control over your spending and help you save money.

However, having a plan in itself does not help if you are not following it. This should seem like an obvious tip but, unfortunately, it is one that is often missed. Supermarkets are full of enticing offers to make you buy more and, often, buy things that you do not need. Make sure you do not fall prey to this.

Shop Online but Do Not Save Your Card

Gone are the days when a trip to the supermarket was just to buy goods. Today, with vibrant colours and aesthetic arrangements, supermarkets have redesigned themselves to make shopping an experience that customers would look forward to. Their intention is simple, make you spend more time there and shop more.

A great way to avoid getting carried away is shopping online. Sites like Honestbee and RedMart are good examples. An added benefit of shopping for groceries online is that you will not have to carry heavy bags home.

But this is not a completely foolproof method. Online stores often provide you the option to save your card on the site so that you do not have to go through the hassle of entering details each time. Being able to buy things with a single click is convenient but it also increases the chances of you making impulsive purchases.

Get the Right Card But Keep the Credit Limit Low

Several banks have credit cards that offer benefits like cashback on the amount spent on shopping. Some cards even provide rewards specifically for payments made at supermarkets or grocery stores. Using one of these could help you get maximum value for your money.

But if your card has a high credit limit, there is a chance of you overspending. While it may not be possible to lower the credit limit of your current card, you can avoid raising the ceiling even if your income increases.

Wet Markets Instead of Supermarkets

Supermarkets are attractive shopping places but if you are serious about saving money while shopping for groceries, switching to a wet market would be a good idea. Singapore has several good wet markets that offer groceries at prices that are lower than those in supermarkets.

Food products at wet markets are often fresher than those in supermarkets as well. This should help you eat healthier, which in turn could lower your expenditure on healthcare. Just make sure you visit these markets in the morning as most of them close by noon.

Get Your Family Involved

Make sure all relevant members of your family or anyone you live with know what you are buying to avoid them purchasing the same item. When making the shopping list make sure you include everyone’s requirements so that you are aware of the exact quantity of goods required.

In short, even though shopping for groceries is unavoidable, you can do it without spending too much. Simple steps like switching to online stores and making a careful shopping plan will go a long way in helping you spend less. If nothing else works, you can even try handing over the responsibility of grocery shopping to someone else who has more control over his or her spending habits.