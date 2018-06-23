Climate Change Expert to be Inducted in CM’s Advisory Council: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday attended the day long Legislator’s Dialogue on ‘Understanding Agriculture and Disaster Risk Reduction within the context of Climate Change in Arunachal’ organized by the Indian Mountain Initiative (IMI) and Swiss Agency for Development Corporation.

Acknowledging that climate change is real, Chief Minister assured that state government will take all necessary steps on mitigation and adaptation.

He said a climate change expert will be inducted in the Chief Minister’s Advisory Council to advise the state government on the matter and urged the organizers of the event to adopt more solution based conferences so that deliberations be focused more on solutions rather than problems.

The Chief Minister also urged for a workshop involving the organisers to discuss on how to go forward with the recommendations of all IMI conferences held since 2012.

Acknowledging the inability of the state government to avail funds through national adaptation fund and other green funds, the CM requested the officials concerned to address the information knowledge gaps.

Also stating that drying up of about 700 small streams and rivers in Arunachal as a matter of great concern, the CM requested the PHED department to finalise the catchment area bill to be tabled in the next cabinet sitting and assembly session for discussion.