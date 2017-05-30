Climate Protection is Part of India’s Ethos: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that climate protection and living in harmony with nature is a part of India’s ethos. Prime Minister Modi also called for cooperation to counter terrorism and to strengthen cyber and aviation security.

“We want strong and united action against all types of terrorism. We will also strengthen cooperation in cyber security and aviation security,” Prime Minister Modi said while issuing a joint statement in Berlin. The Prime Minister further said that Germany’s high technology skills and India’s frugal engineering would prove beneficial for the world.

Prime Minister Modi further said that he had a healthy discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on bilateral relation, humanitarian issues and regional or global issues. “Whether it be bilateral relation, humanitarian issues, regional or global issues, every discussion with Chancellor has been very beneficial for me,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said that they conducted a comprehensive review of regional and global issues in the India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations. “Our relations have a regional and global perspective. We discussed new and upcoming opportunities and challenges in Asia, Europe and the world,” he added.

Hailing Germany’s extensive work in skill development, Prime Minister Modi said that it would benefit the youth of India. “Welcome role played by friendly countries in our development. German business and industry is important partner in achievements of India’s economic priorities,” he added.

Concluding his speech, Prime Minister Modi said that the pace of development of India and Germany’s relation is fast, its direction is positive and destination is clear. Prime Minister Modi, arrived in Berlin on Monday for the fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations. This is Prime Minister Modi’s second bilateral visit to Germany.

Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted an informal dinner for Prime Minister Modi at the Schloss Meseberg, outside Berlin. The interaction covered various areas of mutual interest including smart cities, skill development, clean energy etc. There was appreciation for India’s economic reform agenda, including the GST.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of cohesiveness in the European Union and its significance as a force of stability in the world. Earlier, on arrival at the Schloss Meseberg, Prime Minister Modi signed the visitor’s book.

