Closure Notice for 95 Stone Quarries, 46 Stone Crusher Units in Garo Hills

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

The administration of West and South West Garo Hills on Thursday passed a closure order for 95 stone quarries and 46 stone crusher units as they were found violating environmental norms and permissions from appropriate authorities.

“As most of the stone quarries and stone crusher units in West Garo Hills were not found to be complying with norms and requirements such as environmental clearances, permissions from appropriate authorities as per Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016 duly notified by the state government an order was passed for the closure of the stone quarries and stone crusher units,” said Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills Pravin Bakshi.

Bakshi further informed that on March 19 and 20, the administration of West and South West along with a team of magistrates and police officers supported by officials of forest department and directorate of mineral resources surveyed for assessment of the extracted quantities of chips and boulders already extracted.

“Assessed and the process of seizure and disposal will start shortly. Several hundred truckloads have been assessed and they shall be disposed off or seized following directions of the National Green Tribunal and concerned authorities”, stated Bakshi, adding, “Since there is a chance of pilferage and attempts at illegal transportation of the chips and boulders, instructions have been given to the police to apprehend and seize the minor minerals if found to be without requisite documents and proof of payment of royalty and taxes.”

He also mentioned that caution has been sounded for all stone quarry and stone crusher units owners not to tamper with the assessed stock of chips and boulders or transport them illegally as it would invite penal provisions of law and shall invite lodging of FIRs against the quarry owners and their managers.

Deputy Commissioner also made an appeal to the public and citizen to proactively share information about such illegal and authorized transportation to the police authorities and magistrates and lodge complaints so that the illegal trucks could be detained and seized.