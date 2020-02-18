CM KHANDU: BJP’S FACE IN KEY TRIBAL POCKETS

In an attempt to break BJP’s image of being a political party of non-tribal leaders, BJP in the past few years have started a massive outreach campaign to counter this by penetrating more and more in tribal areas. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is the bankable face for BJP and RSS to project and expand the saffron party in the untapped tribal areas across the country, where the BJP is yet to expand its outreach. Amarjyoti Borah Writes

The national BJP leadership at Delhi and also the chief functionaries of the RSS leadership has found in Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu a very bankable face to project and expand the saffron party in the untapped tribal areas across the country, where the BJP is yet to expand its outreach.

The saffron party, which is expanding its foot print across the country since the past 6 years, is working on ways to tap into the tribal pockets across the country, and hope to increase its presence in these areas in the next 5 years.

According to sources in the BJP leadership at New Delhi, the party was having difficulty in expanding to the tribal areas and the tribal majority in the states, as the BJP was mostly perceived as a party comprising of non-tribal leaders, where the role and leadership limit of any tribal leader is always limited.

However, in an attempt to break this thought and perception, the BJP in the past few years have started a massive outreach campaign to counter this.

“We have found in Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu a very popular and acceptable face cutting across sections of the society—particularly among the tribal communities. We are getting Khandu to campaign and use his popular image for the betterment of the BJP party,” said a BJP secretary incharge of the North East.

The secretary also pointed out several aspects why they consider Khandu ideal for this.

“Khandu’s popularity cuts across people of all ages—children, youth and aged, and to add this up, he is very active on social media platforms and enjoys a very popular image across the country,” said the secretary.

Apart from his clean image and a good administrator, the young chief minister also caught the eyes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the BJP, in his ability to keep the MLAs of the party in Arunachal Pradesh together and ensuing no dissidence in the state.

“When Pema Khandu became CM, the biggest worry was whether he will be able to keep his MLAs together and ensure that no dissidence takes places, and he successfully managed to do that,” said a senior BJP leader overseeing party affairs in Arunachal Pradesh.

Explaining the need to ensure no dissidence, the BJP leader said that the state of Arunachal Pradesh is located in a very strategic location and in such a location, political stability of a state is utmost important to be able to execute crucial developmental and defense related projects.

“In just the next door-our neighbour China is investing huge amount of money on key infrastructure projects and military installations and many of these are also being built not far from the state of Arunachal Pradesh across the international border. Execution of key and important projects in the state requires political stability and complete support and co-operation of the state government as well, and for this the role played by the young Arunachal Pradesh chief minister has been appreciated both at the central government level and the BJP central party leadership,” said the senior leader.

The BJP in an ambitious attempt to improve its tally from the 2019 Lok Sabha election results, where it created a record and won 303 Lok Sabha seats, is exploring the tribal belts and pockets across the state, and as per its feedback received from the ground workers—there is an impression that the BJP doesn’t allow tribal leaders to grow much politically.

The BJP had won 282 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and had improved its tally to 303 in 2019.

“We are working out on strategies to tackle this, and we are trying to identify more young, energetic and successful tribal leaders like Pema Khandu to take our message forward that the BJP is very inclusive and the party is not at all anti- tribal community,” said the leader.