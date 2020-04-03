CM Khandu condole the demise of PW Sona

NET News Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the sad demise of former Deputy Speaker and Minister Late Pasang Wangchuk Sona, who breathed his last on Friday morning.

In his condolence message to P D Sona, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, son of Late Sona said “with extreme grief, I write to share the pain of losing a prominent personality of political history of Arunachal Pradesh, a first generation leader Late Pasang Wangchuk Sona. He was the Deputy Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and also Minister of State who left for his heavenly abode this morning at his residence at Mechuka.

Born in 1951 at Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district, Late Pasang Wangchuk Sona graduated from St. Edmund’s College Shillong at a time when his native place was considered as one of the remotest place without even road communication. He began his political career as Student Leader and held the post of the President Mechuka Student’s Union during 1965-67. He got elected to the Second Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh in January 1980 and became the Deputy Speaker. During his second stint as MLA in 1990, he held important post of Deputy Chairman, State Planning Board. Being an intellectual, he led the society through various other social posts such as Treasurer All Arunachal Pradesh Buddhist Society, Chairman Mechuka Buddhist Society, Chairman Library Committee etc. After being elected for third time from the 33 Mechuka Constituency in 1995, Late Sona served the state as Minister of State, Mines and Minerals.

In his demise, our state has lost a first generation leader who led from the front. His work for the downtrodden and needy will always be remembered. I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people. The good soul will remain immortal.

I know this would be the most trying times for you and your family members. In this moment of grief; me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted on you by one of the greatest truths of life.

I pray Lord Buddha to bestow you with enough strength to bear this irreparable loss. May the soul of one of the first generation leaders of Arunachal Pradesh rest in peace in heavenly abode” the message further added.