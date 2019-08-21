CM Khandu felicitates MOCA members for winning award in 6th RFC

NET Bureau

The 7 member team of Manabhum Off-Roaders Club of Arunachal (MOCA) on Monday were felicitated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu for winning the Team Award in the recently concluded Indian chapter of the 6th Rainforest Challenge of Malaysia (RFC), held in Goa from 3 to 10 August.

The members highlighted various issues and problems confronting team MOCA and to devise roadmap on making offroading event a popular sport in the state.

MOCA is primarily a group of cousins and friends who have a passion for the offroad lifestyle and for them it was never the competitive type, it was more about camping and doing trails, roughing it out for 10 or 15 days in the jungle.

The team got first introduced to serious offroading at the JK TYRE Orange 4×4 FURY in the Orange Festival, Dambuk and there has been no looking back from then on. They participated in the Extreme 4play, kikar lodge and AHOR, Meghalaya.

The team has previously under their belt the “Rookie of the year” and the 6th Overall ranking at the Rain forest challenge, Goa.

Recently, the team member of MOCA, Chow Ujjal Namshum and Chow Sujeewan Chowtang begged the 2nd runner up in the overall rankings of 6th RFC, India 2019 and besides that the Team MOCA was adjudged with the special award of “Team Award”.

“Coming from an area prone to drugs and substance abuse to make a mark in a very demanding sport we at MOCA believe offroading keeps us grounded and offers a healthy lifestyle”, said Tseng Tsing Mein, one of the members of MOCA.