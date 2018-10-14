CM Khandu Inaugurates Conference Hall at Mebo

Maksam Tayeng

In a rare gesture of acknowledgement and open-hearted appreciation for carrying out quality works of developmental works, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his joyful appreciation to Mebo MLA cum advisor to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the engineering department of PWD for constructing a good quality conference hall with limited funds.

In his statement, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that in just Rs 50 lacs a magnificent conference hall/room equipped with facilities of air-conditioning, soundproofing, good quality audio equipment, elaborate seating arrangement for 25 seaters fixed with ceiling lightings was constructed at Mebo under the leadership of Lombo Tayeng, Mebo MLA. Khandu posted this message on his social media Facebook account where his real-time impression over the feel of developmental works could be observed.

“This is possible in Mebo under East Siang district”, added Khandu who travelled to Mebo from Pasighat via road to inaugurate the hall during his stay here in Pasighat for 2-day extended state executive meeting of BJP. Khandu also admired the scenic beauty of Pasighat-Mebo road over viewing Raneghat bridge and said that people of this region are lucky as his places at Tawang are rocky and rough terrain making life hard.

Meanwhile, a Kisan Morcha Samvaad Baithak of state BJP office-bearers and district president, GS of BJKM was held at Mebo today which was attended by State BJP President, Tapir Gao, Dr. Shambu Kumar, National Secretary, Kisan Morcha cum i/c North-East, Lombo Tayeng, Mebo MLA cum advisor to Chief Minister, Dunggoli Libang, State President Kisan Morcha, Tamat Jonnom, District BJP President etc. During the meeting, crucial issues related to agriculture and farmers were discussed at length.