CM Khandu Inaugurates Different Sites in Tawang on Tuesday

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for walk through market in Tawang in presence of Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok, PWD Chief Engineer Ambuj Atreya, Tawang SP, District Medical Officer Dr Wangdi Lama, Padmashree Lama Thupten Phuntsok, Brigadier MP Singh and others.

The project which is one of its kinds in Arunachal will be executed by PWD department at the sanctioned cost of about Rs 18 crore. The market concept was an idea brought by Khandu when he served as Tourism Minister.

The project will consist facilities such as shopping complex, food court, public utility services, parking, pathways, illuminations, Children Park, amphitheater etc.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for development of Bhalukpong-Bomdila-Tawang tourism circuit under Swadesh Darshan scheme.

Following laying of foundation stone, the Chief Minister inspected the site for development of the walk through market complex.

Later the Chief Minister inaugurated the office of the District Medical Officer and congratulated the medical department. He requested the department to be sincere in their duty and provide best service to the people.

The inauguration was followed by inspection of the new building, office chambers, medicines stockpile including toilet facilities.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the office of Chief Engineer, PWD, North West Zone and inspected the facilities in the building. The office is functioning from a temporary building and will be shifted to a new 3-acre area within the township.