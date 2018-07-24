Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 24 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

CM Khandu Meets Top Officials to Expand NCC in Arunachal

CM Khandu Meets Top Officials to Expand NCC in Arunachal
July 24
19:51 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

To instil sense of nationalism spirit, discipline and the ideals of selfless service among the youths of Arunachal, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday held a discussion with the top officials of National Cadet Corps (NCC) for its expansion in Arunachal.

Major General Raju Chauhan, Additional Director General of NCC of NE region, Shillong led the team of NCC officials.

The Chief Minister said he seeks to expand the Indian Military Cadet Corps in all higher secondary schools of Arunachal by raising NCC units in all the uncovered schools.

He said upgrading of the 22(I) Coy at Pasighat to a full-fledged battalion and raising of another NCC battalion at Tawang will help in filling cadet vacancies in those schools.

He appealed the Govt of India for a separate Group Headquarters of NCC to have better command and control over its two proposed NCC units including the existing Battalion at Itanagar.

The CM said it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Indian Military cadet corps should have its reach in all the border areas of the country.

He assured the visiting NCC officials to provide infrastructure, manpower and financial support for expansion of NCC in Arunachal.

Tags
CM Pema KhanduNCCPM Narendra Modi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.