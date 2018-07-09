CM Khandu Points Out Potentials of Arunachal in the Two-day Plenary Session of the NEC Held at Shillong

A two day plenary session of the NEC (North Eastern Council) was chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Monday at Shillong in Meghalaya where DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh, Governors and Chief Ministers of all the Northeastern states were present.

In the meeting Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu pointed out various points in the interest of the Arunachal’s development stating the sectors which need more emphasis, such as the road network, agriculture and many more.

Speaking about the potentials of the resources of the State, CM Khandu said,”Another sector which has huge potential in our state is the Hydro Power Sector. Our state has a potential to generate 50,000 MW of electricity which has not been tapped judiciously. The State government has now decided to firmly unleash the huge hydro potential. Out of 151 hydro power projects leased, 15 have already been terminated. Out of the remaining 136 alive projects, 38 projects are below 25 MW and rest 98 projects are in Mega Category. We are ready to hand over these projects to PSUs or Govt. undertakings wherever feasible as per mutual terms and conditions.”

“Arunachal Pradesh has a huge tourism potential. It is one of the most beautiful and tourist hot-spots of the country. North Eastern Council had recently changed its guidelines and focused areas. Regional tourism has now been identified as one the focused areas of NEC. This is a very positive step to lay focus on the tourism potential of the state. Tourism plays a vital role in the economic development of a State or country. In India it is the one of the largest foreign exchange earners. The tourism industry employs a large number of people, both skilled and unskilled. It promotes national integration and international brotherhood. Our tourism is not restricted to one form and we have scope of developing spiritual tourism, eco-tourism, cultural tourism, Adventure tourism and development of special tourists circuits like Buddhist Circuit.” he added.

“In the end, I would request all the members present in the house to visit beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh and give us an opportunity to show you the natural beauty of our state. I once again thank the entire team of NEC for organizing the 67th Plenary session and hosting us at Shillong.”, he concluded.