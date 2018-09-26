CM Khandu Welcomes Oil Companies to Invest in Mining Sector

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday held a meeting with major oil companies – Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOECL), Oil India Limited (OIL) and GeoEnpro to mobilize additional revenue resources from oil fields in Arunachal.

The Chief Minister welcomed the oil companies as part of Team Arunachal to transform Arunachal as investment destination in mining sector. He said the state government is expecting more crude oil production this year, which will enhance the revenue resources.

Assuring all cooperation of the state government for exploration of oil in the state, the Chief Minister urged the companies to maximize benefit towards local employment and in expanding the CSR activities. He urged the companies to focus mainly on health and education sector.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein asked the oil companies to work on skilling the youths of the state as majority of them are unable to find jobs due to lack of skills.

Chief Secretary Satya Gopal urged the companies to maximize the percentage of local employment to almost 80%.

Also present on the occasion was Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development Director-cum-Chairman Dasanglu Pul.