Sat, 25 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

CM nods to ALSDSU demands to check anti-social activities

CM nods to ALSDSU demands to check anti-social activities
January 25
11:15 2020
NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu was in Ziro on Friday to inaugurate Padi Yube outdoor stadium when All Lower Subansiri District Students Union (ALSDSU) submitted him a two-point memorandum demanding funds for Construction of boundary wall of Dani Kunia GHS School and installation of high mast light poles in all GHS schools and Yachuli Govt. Degree College.

The Dani Kunia GHSS is the oldest and probably the largest in the district with a campus spread in approximately 1.5-km circumference in the heart of district HQs, which is rare in the state. Some instances of land encroachment and trespassing into school campus disturbing academic atmosphere were found of late for lack of permanent boundary wall, the memorandum said to justify the demand.

The school/college campuses have tuned into dens of anti-social elements, particularly during night hours. Juvenile crimes, drunken fights and meeting place for lovers or for drinks and partying in late hours have been reported frequently. As such activities have become nuisance for the society. Thus, installation of high mast light poles soon would check such activities.

However, the CM reportedly assured to meet the demands on top priority with fund provision in next budget and directed Education Minister Taba Tedir present to take up the matter.

Source: The Arunachal Observer

