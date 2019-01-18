CM of Meghalaya and Mizoram Meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh

NET Bureau

Meghalaya and Mizoram were the only two states in the Northeast, whose Cabinets have directly opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). Keeping on the same track, Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Mizoram meet the Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday.

Along with the Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, his nine cabinet ministers are also present at the meeting.

If the Bill is not canceled, Northeast will be bound to take a final call claimed the Mizoram CM Zoramthanga opposing CAB and added that all the CMs of the Northeastern states should come together despite belonging to various political parties.

Giving assurances, Singh said that he will sit in a meeting with all the CMs of the Northeastern states.

Source: Pratidin Time