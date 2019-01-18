Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 18 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

CM of Meghalaya and Mizoram Meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh

CM of Meghalaya and Mizoram Meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh
January 18
15:34 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Meghalaya and Mizoram were the only two states in the Northeast, whose Cabinets have directly opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). Keeping on the same track, Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Mizoram meet the Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday.

Along with the Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, his nine cabinet ministers are also present at the meeting.

If the Bill is not canceled, Northeast will be bound to take a final call claimed the Mizoram CM Zoramthanga opposing CAB and added that all the CMs of the Northeastern states should come together despite belonging to various political parties.

Giving assurances, Singh said that he will sit in a meeting with all the CMs of the Northeastern states.

 

Source: Pratidin Time

 

Tags
Citizenship (Amendment) BillmeghalayamizoramRajnath Singh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.