CM Pema Khandu Appreciates Contribution of Galo Community

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday attended the 11th Galo Baane Keba organised by the Galo Welfare Society, which was also attended by Ministers, MLAs, Officers from Galo community including RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister appreciated this years theme of Baane Keba, which is aimed at women empowerment, environment enrichment and youth development. He also appreciated that the event also aims on bringing social reforms in the Galo society.

Chief Minister further appreciated the contribution of Galo community in all spheres of development of the state. He said the contribution of Galo community can be counted back to the days when India fought for its freedom from British rule.

Chief Minister also appreciated the cooperation extended by GWS towards the present government and said that the apex organization has been cooperative in every policies and programmes of the state government.

Underlining the importance of culture and tradition, Chief Minister emphasised on preservation of language, which reflects the essence of any culture. He appreciated the contribution of a linguist from University of Sydney, Mark William Post towards the preservation of Galo language. He thanked William for bringing out a Galo dictionary.

Stating that UN has listed 26 languages of Arunachal as endangered, Chief Minister said state government is taking several measures for preservation of languages. He said for development of local languages, funds have been earmarked in the budget and steps are being taken to introduce local languages in schools.

Responding to public memorandum, Chief Minister promised to create the headquarters of Divisional Commissioner (Central) for better administration of the central Arunachal considering the large geographical area of the state. He also assured to begin the postgraduate courses at Donyi Polo Govt College, Kamki from the 2019-20 session. Taking note of the vast agriculture and horticulture potential of the area, Chief Minister assured his support for establishment of an agriculture/horticulture college in Basar area on top priority. Chief Minister also assured for a highway connecting four circles – Kamba, Darak, Yomcha and Liromoba, however, making the point that there will be no provision for compensation.

Earlier Chief Minister felicitated the achievers from Galo community and organisations for their contribution to the society. He also released a souvenir of the 11thBaane Keba.