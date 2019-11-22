CM Pema Khandu attends golden jubilee celebration of Goverenment Secondary School

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday attended the Golden Jubilee celebration of Government Secondary School, Toru. On the occasion, former CM and MLA Sagalee Nabam Tuki, Education Minister Taba Tedir, MLA Tana Hali Tara, MLA Wanglin Lowagndong and other dignitaries were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister congratulated the school and all the alumni present on the completion of 50 years of establishment of the school.

He said education quality in the state has deteriorated in recent years and called for urgent measures for its improvement. He said no detention policy had damaging effect on education quality. This despite increased funding for infrastructures and numerous creation of posts for teachers under SSA scheme.

He said for quality education – parents, students and teachers must work together. He said teachers are the most important educational resource and a critical determinant of quality. So government teachers are paid the best salary when compared to teachers in private schools. However, govt schools have failed to match with private schools in terms of output said the CM and called for govt schoolteachers to be more responsible. He also called for increased engagement of parents in producing quality-learning environment.

Chief Minister further felt the need for mapping of schools across the state to close down such schools running without adequate number of students. He said clubbing of all such schools would make use of existing resources effectively. For such action to be initiated, Chief Minister said the government requires full support from the people so that resources are optimally and adequately utilised for quality education.

Chief Minister earlier inaugurated the health and wellness centre of primary health centre of Toru. He inspected the centre and its facilities and also interacted with all the officials posted. He urged the authority to ensure strict presence of all staffs and officers. He said 93 health and wellness centres have been made operational in 7 districts of Arunachal. He also said another 96 such centres are in the process to be upgraded in all district by March 2020.

Education Minister Taba Tedir and former CM Nabam Tuki also spoke on the occasion.