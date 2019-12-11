Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 11 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

CM Pema Khandu has joined the state in mourning the sad demise of Late Smt. Minoti Riba

December 11
16:17 2019
NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has joined the state in mourning the sad demise of Late Smt. Minoti Riba, who breathed her last today morning.

In his condolence message, Khandu said “with a heavy heart, I write to share the grief of losing one of the pioneers of women empowerment and a former member of the Consumer Dispute Reddressal Committee, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Late Smt Minoti Riba who left for her heavenly abode today.

The news of her demise has come as a shocker not only to her family members, relatives and well wishers but for the people of the entire state, who had the opportunity to work, interact and associate with her in her lifetime.

Late Riba was a dedicated social worker, a caring mother, a woman of substance, who went on to become a member of many organisations like Assam Sahitya Sabha, Lekhika Smaroh Samiti apart from becoming the member of Consumer Dispute Reddressal Committee, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. She was also associated with Sammonoy Gut Cooperative Societies Ltd and was awarded best Co-Operator of Arunachal at the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Cooperative Movements in Arunachal Pradesh.

Late Smt. Minoti Riba will be forever remembered for her unprecedented role in the cooperative movement of Arunachal Pradesh since 1957. She was a first generation officer, who educated Arunachal about cooperative movement.

I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on her by the people and her soul will remain immortal. So would her footsteps and the contributions made in the social sector during her long and memorable decades of activism.

My respect for the great soul grew manifold when I came to know that she donated her body to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science.

I know this would be the most trying times for the family members to cope with the irreparable loss, I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little. In this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted by one of the greatest truths of life” the message added further.

