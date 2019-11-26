CM Pema Khandu inaugurates India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) HQ

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday inaugurated the headquarters of 5th India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) here in Pasighat in presence of Home Minister Bamang Felix, MLA Ninong Ering, MLA Kaling Moyong, MLA Ojing Tasing, MLA Hayeng Mangfi, MLA Lombo Tayeng and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister congratulated the police department for the new sprawling campus of the youngest IRBn battalion in Arunachal.

Chief Minister said the state government always has high priority for providing best infrastructures and facilities for police personnel. He said permanent infrastructure with all facilities and basic amenities will be made available to police personnel posted in all districts.

Chief Minister thanked the policemen for helping make Arunachal as progressive state. He particularly thanked those policemen who are silently discharging their duty diligently and honestly and whose contributions never got highlighted through medals. He called such policemen ‘Unseen Heroes’ who are working so much for development of state without the desire to be noticed.

Chief Minister urged the man in uniform to always maintain dignity and respect and not to indulge in corruption. He said not all are bad but few of them and must be identified. He also exhorted the IRBn personnel to maintain highest reputation of their battalion.

To strengthen the IRBn force, Chief Minister said a regular commanding officer will be posted instead of ‘dual charges’ assigned to an police officer. He also urged for regular refresher course for police officers to keep them motivated always and to be made them aware of the latest trends.

On the occasion, Chief Minister informed that Pasighat will soon see opening of a World War II museum where machineries recovered from Arunachal of the war era will be on display. He informed that it will be inaugurated by US Ambassador.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister had ‘bada khana’ (big feast) with the jawans of the 5th IRBn battalion and had interactions with them.