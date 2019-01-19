CM Pema Khandu Lauds Community Participation in Developmental Efforts

NET Bureau

Chief Minister PemaKhandu said that community participation in developmental efforts, particularly in the education sector is vital in augmenting the efforts of the State Government for infrastructure development and promotion of quality education. In this regard, Chief Minister lauded the initiative taken by Alumni, community members of LegongBanggo for their collective efforts for the infrastructural development of Bilat, Sille and Ruksin Government Higher Secondary Schools and other schools under Lego Banggo.

He said that the exemplary voluntary initiativeis an inspiration for others to give back to their alma mater and contribute to the education sector for the future generation.

Khandu was addressing as the Chief Guest at the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Celebration of Bilat Government Higher Secondary School(1969-2019) commemorating the 50th year of the establishment of the School under Ruksin Sub-Division in the year 1969.

He said his Government in its deep commitment to overhaul the education sector had taken policy decisions and reforms to promote quality education and address the infrastructure issues faced by schools and Colleges. Steps such as Arunachal Pradesh State Board Examinations for Class V and VIII ,abolishment of no detention policy, recruitment of subject teachers and other initiatives like Chief Minister SamastShikshaYojana to upgrade infrastructure of schools, improving Teachers training with an outlay of Rs.100 croreswill go a long way in promoting quality education for human resource development of the state.

Further stressing on Inclusive path to transform the education and developmental scenario of the state, he said “ We need to work collectively as Team Arunachal taking along all sections of society. He said that in this direction the Budget prepation of the last fiscal was done by taking along all sections of society including youth,w omen and community based organisations.F or regularization of SSA Teachers in pa hase-wise manner, he said that for 2018-19 ,400 posts for regularization of SSA Teachers has been initiated adding that such similar steps will also be initiated in phase wise manner.

The CM informed of the efforts of the State Government for decentralized planning particularly in health, agriculture and allied sectors and education sectors.

Stressing on connectivity sector, which the Prime Minister of India is giving special attention for the North East ,Khandu also highlighted the achievements and initiatives in the connectivity sector adding that PM , Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation of Hollongi Airport. While to boost digital connectivity in the state, an amount Rs.1700 has been allocated and works are in various stages of progress, he added.

He also said that State Governmnet has laid stress on the raining of Legislators and members of elected bodies, Teachers and Government employees of all categories for capacity development .

With hardwork,sincerety and dedication, we all can transform the future of the state towards prosperity and all round progress. He also underlined the role of the Government employees, who he termed as the team which executes and give shape to the visions and policies of the Government for the development of the state. He also said that recruitment through State Selection Board(SSB), is also an effort by the State Government to make the recruitment process transparent and merit based.

The CM also felicitated the sports team of the 64th National School Games 2018 and participants of State level GK competition from the Govt. HSS, Bilat.

Earlier, the Guest of Honour, Local MLA, TatungJamoh in his address also said that it was a matter of pride that with community participation led by alumni, schools of the area have immensely benefitted with such yeoman service. The Local MLA also extended his gratitude to the Chief Minister for according priority to the development of the LegongBanggo area on improving connectivity referring to approval of two major projects namely construction of PLTK road, (Pasighat –ledum-Tene-koyu) Road and construction RCC Bridges at various locations on Mirem-Mikong –Ruksin Road(MMR under RIDF, ,education, health under social sector.

He said that education is the foundation of advanced society importance of education for the bright future of children and stressed on the role of teachers and parents in moulding the young generation adding that we need to equip students with knowledge and skills and right values to prepare them for the future, to excel on their own merit. Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Examinations will help in giving a level playing field to candidates as part of the transparent recruitment process.

Earlier,Special Guest , Former Member of Parliament(LokSabha) and State BJP President,TapirGao, also called for working together with the team spirit of Team Arunachal with the common goal of development for each and every section of society.

LokSabha MP NinongEring ,who also addressed on the occasion dwelt on the importance of observation of the Commemoration Celebration for the people of the LegongBanggo area . He also said that state is witnessing unprecedented developmental pace adding that the vision and intiatives under young and energetic Chief Minister PemaKhandu is remarkable.A s a community member of the area ,it was his proud privilege to welcome and attended such programme, marking a proud milestone of the Govt. GHSS ,Bilat.

Project Coordinator, Golden Jubilee Project, Dr. David Gao, while sharing the giving back to society effort, initiated by alumni and well wishers, said that the project beginning since January 2018 has been a success with active community participation adding that the objective of voluntary initiative is to make it sustainable and longterm. He also submitted a two point Memorandum for school Boundary wall and opening of Science Stream for Govt. GHSS,Bilat.

Earlier, TaginTatan, Principal, Govt. HSS,Bilat traced the glorious journey of the institution in its 50 years of establishment since 1969 adding that school has produced many distinguished alumni,adding that achievements made by alumni is a matter of proud for all of us.

Further , he also highlighted the achievemnts in recent years CBSE and AP State Board Examinations, also highlighted the performance in the 64th National School Games. He also highlighted the ongoing voluntary renovation works Alumni ,well wishers, teachers and parents and community as a whole .

Earlier, in the morning CM inaugurated coaching cum accommodation clinic under Acharya DronachryaGurukul, visited first Gandhi Govt. Model Residential School.

Later after after attending the Golden Jubilee Celebration programme at Bilat , also Govt .Upper Primary School, Mirem and inspected the ongoing renovation works under the voluntary renovation initiative .

Later in the afternoon, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the 44-bedded Girls Hostel at Donyi Polo VidyaNiketan,Ngorlung . A memorandum construction of permanent protection wall was submitted to the CM , wherein the CM directed concerned Authority to submit a holistic proposal and on the occasion announced to immediately sanction fund for construction of CC steps of the School. Two more Memorandums by GBs of Ngorlung and BJP YuvaMorcha was also submitted on the occasion.

Among others, ArunachalShikshaVikasSamiti ,BodongYirang, MLA and former Principal , Govt. HSS, Bilat, KentoRina, MLA KalingMoyong, MLA Likabali, S.Nyigyor, former Minister, TangorTapak, ABK President GetomBorang, former Director of School Education , T. Taloh, HoDs , GBs also attended the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Celebration of Govt. HSS Bilat.