CM Sonowal & Hagrama Mohilary to Lay Foundation Stone for Kokrajhar Medical College

NET Bureau

State Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday stated that Kokrajhar Medical College would be constructed with amounting of Rs 382.7 crores and its completion will be done within the coming next three years.

Minister Sarma also informed that CM Sonowal along with Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary will be laying the foundation stone on January 6, 2019.

Himanta also assured that more doctors will be appointed in Kokrajhar Medical College to meet the scarcity of doctors in the region.

Accordingly, he also assured that the Government of Assam had started its work on constructing the Diphu Medical College.

Speaking to the media today, State Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I believe that by next 7 to 10 years if the Government of Assam can complete the construction work of all the medical colleges in the state, then there would be no scarcity of doctors for sure.”

Also, talking about the filing ‘Claims and Objections for NRC, Himanta Biswa Sarma added, “Claims is a personal thing, but, I believe that there should have been more awareness among the public on filing the ‘objections’. I personally feel that awareness among the public about filing ‘objections’ was not appropriate. Also, Government of Assam cannot enter into this issue because of Supreme Court’s order. Organizations and public groups should have focused more spreading awareness about this rather than spreading awareness on other issues.”

Source: The Sentinel