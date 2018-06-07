CMSES Beneficiaries Get Relief in the Form of Subsidy

The Sikkim government has taken steps for the benefit of the stressed beneficiaries of Chief Minister’s Self Employment scheme (CMSES).

Those who had taken Rs 50,000 or less will be exempted from repayment and the amount will be treated as subsidy. Those who have taken more than 50,000 will be eligible for 50 per cent exemption. They will not be required to pay principal and interest. The loanees who have joined government service shall also be exempted from payment of interest as subsidy from the government, provided the principal amount is paid 100 per cent within the period of two months. The scheme is meant to encourage entrepreneurship among educated youth of Sikkim.

CM Pawan Chamling blogged, ‘The young entrepreneurs of State can be pioneers and trendsetters in our society which has always looked upon Govt jobs as the only source of employment.Sikkimese youth have to be job providers and instead of job seekers.

UNI