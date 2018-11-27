Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 27 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

CNN-News18 Managing Editor Radhakrishnan Nair Passes Away at 54

CNN-News18 Managing Editor Radhakrishnan Nair Passes Away at 54
November 27
17:30 2018
NET Bureau

Radhakrishnan Nair, the managing editor of CNN-News18, passed away aged 54 in the early hours of Tuesday. Tributes poured in for the veteran journalist remembered by colleagues as a warm-hearted soul with an irrepressible zest for life and news.

Born in 1964, he was the eldest of four siblings. Nair moved out of Kerala for opportunities in Delhi and worked in United News of India (UNI) for a few years before shifting to TV journalism.

He joined as a producer with TV18′s India Business Report, which was broadcast on BBC India, and helped with research and writing for reality-based legal serial Bhanwar, produced by TV18 for Sony.

Radhakrishnan Nair was part of the founding team at CNN-News18, and mentored the career of countless colleagues.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Network18 stands with his family and friends in this hour of grief.

Condolence poured in from across the journalistic and political fraternity.

SOURCE: News18

Image Credit: Indian Express Malayalam

