Coexisting With The Menacing Jumbos

September Issue, Making A Difference

Suranjan Kapinjal Goswami pens down the story of a village in Assam’s Kamrup district where the villagers have found out a unique way to tackle man-elephant conflicts.

First Words

Over the years, man-elephant conflicts in Assam have witnessed a rapid increase and any step initiated by the state government and the state forest department is turning out to be futile. However, even at such times of extreme adversity, the efforts carried out by the villagers of Loharghat come as a breath of fresh air and it also stands out as an ‘ideal model’, which if followed can help reduce man-elephant conflicts immensely.

“The villagers of Loharghat and the adjoining villages, over the years, have found a middle way out to coexist in peace along with the jumbos who often explore the villages, destroying properties, crops and sometimes taking lives as well,” says Subhash Rabha, a resident of Deopani village under Loharghat Forest Range.

“Since the main purpose behind these explorations is their search for food, hence we came up with this idea of cultivating crops, especially for the jumbos so that they don’t enter our villages or destroy our crops. Crops are cultivated in 60 bighas of land especially for the elephants,” Rabha added.

Throwback

However, this initiative was not the outcome of a day’s effort and it was a mammoth task, which included creating awareness among the villagers and bringing them under one banner. And today the villagers can proudly say that due to these efforts, there exists an ‘uncalled truce’ among the humans and the elephants.

One person who can be credited for this initiative is Martin Rabha, a local and a member of the NGO called DiYA Foundations.

“I myself have had a face-off with the jumbos in the past. After my graduations, when I was working for Bosco Outreach in Guwahati, I used to hear that someone or the other was being trampled to death by the jumbos. It pained me and I wanted to do something for my people and with this aim I returned and joined this NGO,” informed Martin Rabha, a core team member of the NGO.

Even though the NGO’s prime focus is to bring about a social change in the region, it, however, has been putting a lot of emphasis on the conservation of biodiversity.

“We teach tailoring to the girls, impart training on piggery and other cattle rearing through our NGO. But it has been observed that the people in the area are conscious regarding environment protection and hence over the last two-three years, our main emphasis has been to aware them about various environment issues,” Rabha said, adding, “They are quite aware of the ill effects of the man-elephant conflicts and the people have also taken initiatives on their own. Our aim is to take these initiatives to the next level.”

Rabha, who left behind a high paying corporate job, further informed that the people in the villages have begun cropping only for the elephants so that the ‘giants’ don’t destroy the crops meant for people’s feeding.

While speaking in details about its activities, Martin said, “With the aim of conservation and creating awareness, DiYA Foundation (DF) in collaboration with various institutions and like-minded people have conducted awareness campaign programmes, village to village meetings in most affected villages generating awareness on how community can join together in conserving the natural resources and wild species and also regenerate livelihood in a sustainable manner. We have also successfully established links with institutions that outsource educated youths, train and give placements in their institutions. And we have achieved a huge lot of success in our efforts so far.”

“Our aim is to aware people in protecting the flora and fauna of the State,” Martin was quick to add.



Conclusion

But even after such awareness it is not that there are no conflicts, in fact, there are even deaths reported from the area.

“See, we have invaded their homes and we will have to pay for it. Even after such large-scale destruction, we continue to invade more. Elephants, in general, are quite calm, but once you make them angry, even the gods can’t protect you,” said Kanthiram Rabha, a senior of the village.

“We try numerous ways to keep the elephants away, sometimes even kill their little ones and bury it on their path so that they don’t cross over. But acts like these have a mythological truth only, in reality, these make the jumbos more ferocious and the end result is this what we have been witnessing now,” Rabha added.

But the senior Rabha, having an experience of around six decades, felt that a wind of change is actually blowing across the region.

“In the past, people feared, but now, the elephants and the humans have become like those friends who never call each other but understand each other’s feelings quite well. They don’t disturb us, we don’t disturb them. We keep food for them, they come, take those and leave,” Kanthiram Rabha said.

“When the forest department didn’t answer to our calls of distress, we knew we will have to find alternative ways and we have just done that and today our efforts have begun showing positive colours,” he was quick to add.

(The author is a freelance writer and environment enthusiast based in Guwahati)