Thu, 25 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Collation of Arunachal, Nagaland in Delhi exhibition

Collation of Arunachal, Nagaland in Delhi exhibition
October 25
16:10 2018
NET Bureau

Noted filmmaker and artist Anu Malhotra will put up an exhibition in New Delhi from Friday of a collation of photographs, documentaries and artefacts from her visits to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tibet during the 90s.

Malhotra’s urge to document indigenous cultures before they slowly fade away was what spurred her visits to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tibet and presented the same through the travel shows ‘Namaste India’ and ‘Indian Holiday’ in the 90s.

These archival materials of these three unique cultures of a region often dissociated from the ‘mainstream’ will be put up for display in an exhibition, ‘Soul Survivors’ at the Bikaner House in the national capital from October 26 to 31.

For the next year, 2001, she was in Nagaland, exploring and documenting the Konyak culture and their head-hunting tradition – a warfare tool Malhotra said is fast disappearing.

Another trip to the Tibetan plateau in 2002, brought home photographs of the nomadic communities of the land, who roam about freely with just a ‘bag of needments’ but owning the infinite sky and land, she said.

The materials, not just a visual spectacle in itself, also holds sociological value.

SOURCE: Northeast Now

Tags
Anu MalhotraDelhi ExhibitionNagaland
