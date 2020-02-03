College teachers of Manipur to hold protest rally on Feb 6

NET Bureau

The teachers of government colleges in Manipur have decided to intensify their stir seeking implementation of their 10-point charter of demands.

The agitating teachers also decided to hold a protest rally here on February 6.

The government college teachers under the aegis of Federation of Government College Teachers’ Association (FEGOCTA), Manipur, resumed their stir from January 28. They are unhappy at the non-implementation of their 10-point charter of demands, including the 7th UGC Pay and Regulations 2018.

The teachers are holding a series of sit-in protests in different colleges after they failed to get a positive response from the government within the January 27 deadline set by them.

On Saturday, the teachers staged a sit-in protest outside YK College at Wangjing in Thoubal district wherein the leaders of FEGOCTA mobilised the teachers for their upcoming agitation.

FEGOCTA general secretary Dr N Somendro said the association is mobilising the teachers for the February 6 protest rally.

An emergency meeting of the executive committee of FEGOCTA was held on Friday to review their ongoing strike, which has failed to draw the attention of the government so far.

The meeting resolved to mobilise the teachers of government colleges to partake in the February 6 protest rally, which will be followed by a meeting. The meeting will discuss on the future course of agitation.

As hinted by FEGOCTA leaders, the proposed meeting may decide to launch cease work.

FEGOCTA has been pressing the State government to adopt the 7th UGC Pay and Regulations 2018.

In the past too, the association had resorted to different forms of strike like mass casual leave, cease work and boycott of exams, etc., but called off their agitation after the government assured to look into their demands.

Source: The Assam Tribune