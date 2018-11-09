Colonel Manoranjan Goswami No More

NET Bureau

Retired Army officer from Assam and seasoned columnist Colonel Manoranjan Goswami passed away in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Mumbai.

It may be mentioned here that he is the father of celebrated journalist Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Goswami in a brief message to the media fraternity of Assam on Friday morning disclosed that Colonel Goswami passed away at around 12:45 am in Mumbai after ‘battling a long illness’.

He further shared that the mortal remains would be brought to Guwahati later on Friday and the final rites will be performed in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon.

Manoranjan Goswami was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested the 1998 Lok Sabha Polls as the BJP candidate for the prestigious Guwahati seat where he was defeated by Congress candidate Bhubaneshwar Kalita.

One of the first to condole the death of Colonel Goswami was renowned musician Adnan Sami.

Adnan took to Twitter to express his condolences. he wrote, “My deepest heartfelt condolences to Arnab Goswami on the sad demise of his dear father. It’s extremely tragic to lose a parent. May he rest in peace… Love & duas.”

SOURCE: Agencies