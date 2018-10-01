Colourful show for football fans at NEUFC Fan Park

The NEUFC Fan Park, set up by Aucto Creations at the Sarusajai Stadium Complex, enthralled the fans before NorthEast United FC took the field on Monday against FC Goa at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in their first match of the latest season of Indian Super League.

The NEUFC Fan Park hosted a special performance by Rock On-2 fame rock and folk fusion band from Shillong, Summersalt.

Besides this, the NEUFC Fan Park by Aucto Creation also had performances by Rocky Glock & Loli (Hip hop band), Shreebhoomi Axom (dhole ensemble & community dance).

“Starting October 1, the NEUFC Fan Park within the Sarusajai stadium premises will become the de-facto destination for the diehard fans. It’s designed as a Day-Out Carnival destination for friends and families where sports, entertainment, food and fun will blend together to give an unmatched experience to the football lovers. The Fan Park will remain open every match-day at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium from 3pm to 6.30pm,” said a spokesperson of Aucto Creation. He added that a valid match ticket will enable free entry into the Fan Park.

Among others, a meet-and-greet session with the fans will have a few of the team players. Various art installations, performing artists, muppets, magicians and food stalls are being set up by Aucto Creations at the Fan Park for the match lovers.