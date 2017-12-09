Combating Fake News in Social Media

November Edition, Opinion, Rashida Tapadar

WikiLeaks’ founder says “If journalism is good, it is controversial by its nature”. The lines echo in my head constantly and make much sense every time I scroll through my phone, reading news with melodramatic headlines trying to get viral by sounding controversial. The definition or understanding of melodramatic is, without any doubt, relative and that is why the buyers of fake news are queued in line to ‘share and like’ without a question or doubt in mind. The sad part of it all is now we have the liberty to ‘create’ media houses at one click without any kind of requirement of equipped manpower, or a physical office or even a team to work with. A system and an internet connection can do it all and when asked about responsible reporting, you might as well get a response saying, “come again?” from such ‘media’ houses.

So, can everything that is controversial be good? Undoubtedly, one can say ‘most things which are controversial in today’s world are not true’ and everyone believes that to be controversial, lies or distorted information are a ‘must’. This article is basically to eliminate this ‘idea’ of some news portals and agencies. If you dare to tell the truth, you will standout and subsequently will have many more followers compared to the ‘creators’ of news. Don’t create but report that which needs reporting and analysis.

The sad state of affairs of social media news reporting is not only a liability on the established media houses and the citizens at large, but more so with schools and colleges which are preparing the future citizens who will be entering this irresponsible, unethical world of news reporting through social media platforms which are mushrooming and rapidly multiplying in India.

Recently, when I came across a WhatsApp message sounding an ‘alert in Nagaland’ claiming that the Nagaland Police has warned of a possible attack by the ‘Rohingiya Muslims’ on ‘Nagas’ and masterminded by an ‘Imam of Dimapur’ in collaboration with the ISIS, I laughed at the amateur mediocrity and ignorance of writing ‘Imam of Dimapur’ because as a matter of fact, technically there cannot be any ‘Imam’ of Dimapur.

Like any religious place of worship there can be a head of place of worship but not of a town itself. Having read the message, my immediate reaction to it was to get in touch with a senior official of the Nagaland Police. He clarified that he is unaware of it but the administration is ‘alive’ to such reports being circulated.

Secondly, I contacted the editorial team of Northeast Today’s web portal, where it was published, and explained the background of ground reality here in Nagaland. Understanding the situation and acting promptly, the editorial immediately removed the news from their site. Surprisingly, the news agency that had initially circulated the news, clarified by stating that in rush of daily news cycle, such ‘errors’ may occur. I must say, journalism died with that statement.

With regard to the widespread circulation of fake news day in and day out, it is even more surprising that the media fraternity is hardly seen taking a strong stand on fake/biased news reporting because it maligns the core essence of journalism and the media fraternity more than anyone else. Primarily, it is the responsibility of the media fraternity to sound an ‘alert’ against fake news spreading like wildfire on various sensitive issues across the country.

Coming back to the unfortunate adventure, after the brief stint of getting in touch with Nagaland Police, news portals and a renowned NGO, it came to light that the piece was totally fake and baseless. Some portals later reported that the concerned employee who ran the piece was fired. But, should it end with it or will the saga of fake news stories and random venomous news pages end with just that?

The concern that emanates from the wildfire distribution of ‘unverified’ news percolates around two core issues – reliability on social media news and outcomes of such forced fed news. Unlike newspapers, social media empowers ‘anyone’ to start pages on ‘news’ without even knowing basic elements of reporting and responsibility associated to reporting. Further, whether you want to read their news or not, they will push the news and it will start appearing on your wall if anyone in your circle follows the particular page. In one or other way you are compelled to read ‘copy paste’ journalistic ‘abilities’ of anonymous ‘journalists’

In the context of the agency that ran the piece, the question that arises is how and why sensitive news should be just passed without verification? Had the agency ensured verifying the news then this was bound not to happen in the first place.

This is a clear indication of how news is being served to us. The issue is very serious and undoubtedly needs participation from citizens across the country and not just media fraternity alone, because this error does not revolve around one paper or portal. It was a news agency generating such ‘fake’ news without adhering to protocols of basic reporting; forget the essentials of responsible journalism.

Another analytical insight into circulation of ‘unmonitored, unverified, irresponsibly edited’ news on social media also subsequently brings forth an undeniable fact that with or without verification, any sort of news does not only reach a matured responsible crowd but also ‘entertains’ all kinds of stakeholders and more alarmingly affects the ‘minors’ or school going kids as well who are not capable of deciphering but of only receiving as news is fed to them.

In the conventional system of news circulation, there was a natural filtering process of readers and receivers of news, not all categories of people paid and read newspapers and it is true for present times as well, but with access to cheaply and widely available news anywhere everywhere by anyone, the dangers of it have now increased manifolds and impacts social life in uncountable and uncontrollable ways.

I believe all responsible media houses need to make an attempt to at least act on identifying, verifying and reportingsuch fake news bringing it to the notice of right thinking citizens and help curb spreading of fake news. It is in fact not a liability but a necessity to maintain the image of responsible journalism untarnished. Awareness about such fake news through campaigns of civil society organizations will help uprooting fear and hate that these type of news intend to spread.

(The author is a writer-cum-social activist based in Nagaland)