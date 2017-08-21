Mon, 21 Aug 2017

Comedy Legend Jerry Lewis Dies at 91

August 21
10:27 2017
American actor and comic legend Jerry Lewis who wielded unparalleled green-light power at Paramount in the 1960s, died on Sunday. He was 91.Lewis, who teamed with Dean Martin in the 1950s, died at 9:15 a.m. at his home in Las Vegas, citing a statement from Lewis` family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Publicist Candi Cazau confirmed the news.

Lewis` health ailments over the years included open-heart surgery in 1983, surgery for prostate cancer in 1992, treatment for his dependence on prescription drugs in 2003, a heart attack in 2006 and a long bout with pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease for which he took Prednisone, causing his face and body to balloon.

The brash slapstick comic partnered with Dean Martin in the 1950s and reigned the glitterati world of show business at the acme of their fame. Popular throughout Europe, especially in France, Lewis won Best Director awards eight times in Europe, including three in France and one each in Belgium, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

Lewis starred in the hits like `The Bell Boy,` `Cinderfella` and `The Nutty Professor.`

When Lewis was 18, he met singer Patti Palmer, and they wed 10 days later. During their marriage, which lasted from 1944-82, they had five sons and adopted another child.

His youngest, Joseph, became a drug addict and committed suicide in 2009 at age 45.Lewis married his second wife, SanDee Pitnick, in 1983. They adopted a daughter, Danielle.

