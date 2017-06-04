Sun, 04 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

Committee Formed to Investigate Violent Incidents in Moreh

Committee Formed to Investigate Violent Incidents in Moreh
June 04
10:58 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A seven-member committee comprising top security officers has been formed to investigate violent incidents at Moreh town in Manipur.

An order to this effect was issued by the Home department informing that the committee will comprise members representing the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, additional DGP and IGP (Admin) of Manipur police and one nominated by SIB. The committee has been given the responsibility to find remedy to maintain tranquility, to find out who is responsible behind the unlawful acts in the area and to submit a report within 15 days.

The notice informed that the committee will look into the circumstances behind the increase in incidents related to explosions, ambushes on security forces and killing of a civilian at the border town. Moreh town and the Imphal-Moreh highway has recently attracted the attention of security as well as civilian bodies after unidentified suspected militants gunned down a woman labourer on May 22.

At least four incidents of explosion have been reported in May. On May 19, four Manipur police commandos were injured after unidentified militants triggered a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Kwatha Khunou Lamkhai in Tengnoupal district, some 10 km from Moreh.

Earlier, on May 9, two territorial army (TA) personnel were killed and another suffered injuries after militants ambushed a team of TA at Lokchao, 27 km from the town.

-PTI

Tags
Moreh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.