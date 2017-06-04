Committee Formed to Investigate Violent Incidents in Moreh

A seven-member committee comprising top security officers has been formed to investigate violent incidents at Moreh town in Manipur.

An order to this effect was issued by the Home department informing that the committee will comprise members representing the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, additional DGP and IGP (Admin) of Manipur police and one nominated by SIB. The committee has been given the responsibility to find remedy to maintain tranquility, to find out who is responsible behind the unlawful acts in the area and to submit a report within 15 days.

The notice informed that the committee will look into the circumstances behind the increase in incidents related to explosions, ambushes on security forces and killing of a civilian at the border town. Moreh town and the Imphal-Moreh highway has recently attracted the attention of security as well as civilian bodies after unidentified suspected militants gunned down a woman labourer on May 22.

At least four incidents of explosion have been reported in May. On May 19, four Manipur police commandos were injured after unidentified militants triggered a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Kwatha Khunou Lamkhai in Tengnoupal district, some 10 km from Moreh.

Earlier, on May 9, two territorial army (TA) personnel were killed and another suffered injuries after militants ambushed a team of TA at Lokchao, 27 km from the town.

