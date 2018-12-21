Communicators Trained on Flagship Schemes Under Arunachal Rising

NET Bureau

The second round of training for communicators of East Siang was held on Thursday at DC Conference Hall on Wednesday in Pasighat as part of the two-months-long comprehensive publicity campaign –‘Arunachal Rising’- to disseminate information of major state and Central

flagship programmes at the grass-root level.

HoDs and Resource-persons of Government departments including NIC, in their PPT highlighted the salient features and the process to avail the various State and Central Flagship Programmes.CM flagship schemes like CMs White Revolution Scheme, Janani Suraksha Yojana, CMAAY, Dulari Kanya Yojana, National Food Security Act 2013(NFSA), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana(PMUY), Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana(PMMY), POCSO Act, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Vidya Scheme, Chief Minister Sashakt Yojna, Rashtriya Kisan Vikas Yojna(RKVY), Hunar se Rozgar Tak, CM Samast Krishi Yojana, CM Krishi, Vidya Scheme, Acharya Dronacharya Gurukul Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Paryatan Vikas Yojana and various other flagship programmes.

The NIC also informed on the arunsuraksha app – a safety app for citizens and Tourists, launched by the Chief Minister, Pema Khandu. He also highlighted on the official website of District Administration of East Siang-http://eastsiang.nic.in. Vice-Chairman, Arunachal Rising and ADC (Hq), Taddo Borang, termed the vital role of communicator in sensitizing the youth, as the students are one of the important stakeholders in

creating awareness in society.

Nodal Officer for the ARC Training DPO, S Sharma, also briefed on the various schemes and importance of Sarkar Aapke Dwar in delivering the benefits of Govt Schemes and programmes/services adding that awareness will help people to come forward to avail the

various benefits.

Member Secretary Arunachal Rising, East Siang cum DIPRO extended the welcome address.