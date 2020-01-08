Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 08 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Complaint against Nirbhaya convicts’ lawyer in Bar Council

Complaint against Nirbhaya convicts’ lawyer in Bar Council
January 08
18:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Delhi High Court said a complaint against Nirbhaya convicts’ lawyer A.P. Singh will be taken up by the Bar Council of Delhi on January 17. Bar Council of Delhi Chairman K.C. Mittal confirmed that the complaint referred by Justice Suresh Kait against A.P. Singh will be taken up in the next meeting which is on January 17.

Justice Kait had also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 against Singh, “who played hide and seek with this court and did not appear before this court despite communications,” the court order stated.

Delhi High Court had passed this directive while dismissing a petition filed by one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case who had claimed that he was a minor at the time of the offence and should be treated under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Singh is representing three convicts Vinay, Akshay and Pawan Gupta in the Nirbhaya case.

Source: India TV News

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.