Tue, 14 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Complaint against school for selling forms for Rs 50

Complaint against school for selling forms for Rs 50
January 14
10:40 2020
NET Bureau

The All Meghalaya Minorities Students’ Union (AMMSU) has written to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner over the Bhaitbari HS School in the plain belt allegedly charging Rs 50 for a photocopied form without even giving a receipt.

In the memo to the DC and the Sub-Divisional School Education Officer (SDSEO), the AMMSU sought stringent action against the school principal as well as the managing committee for what the student body termed as an “illegal act”.

“The school management is issuing forms, which take about Rs 3 to print, at Rs 50 for admission to class 6 and class 9. Our part of the state is economically poor and such costs are making things worse for the people. Due to the heavy charge, many students have not been able to take the forms due to paucity of funds,” said AMMSU president Nur Islam.

According to the AMMSU, all other schools, including private and ad hoc schools, of the area were supplying the form free of cost. The student asked the DC to intervene in the matter and take appropriate action against those responsible for the act.

Source: The Assam Tribune

