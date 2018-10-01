Complaint Filed Against Kejriwal

A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a police complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his recent remarks about Hindus and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the death of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow.

In the complaint filed on 1 October with the Tilak Marg Police Station, Ashwini Upadhyay, who is also a BJP spokesperson, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief of “promoting enmity on grounds of religion”.

“Complaint lodged in Tilak Marg Police Station under Sections 153A, 295A, 504 & 505 of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act against @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Request @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice to take apposite steps in accordance with law @LtGovDelhi @HMOIndia @rajnathsingh @KirenRijiju,” Upadhyay tweeted.

“Arvind Kejriwal has not only insuulted BJP leaders but the entire Hindu community. He has shamed Hindu women and questioned their modesty,” alleged Upadhyay in a conversation with a news channel.

Before filing the complaint, Upadhyay had slammed Kejriwal for his series of tweets in which he accused BJP leaders of “raping Hindu women” across the country.

“You are promoting enmity on grounds of religion & doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. You are defaming @BJP4India leaders& insulting daughters of 125cr Hindus. It’s public mischief with intent to provoke breach of peace. Apologize by 10am or face Law,” Upadhyay had warned in a tweet on Sunday.

The Delhi CM had triggered a controversy on Sunday by bringing in the religion of Vivek Tiwari, the Apple executive who was killed allegedly by a UP cop on 29 September in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar.

In a tweet posted in Hindi, Kejriwal alleged, “Wasn’t Vivek Tiwari a Hindu? Why did they kill him? BJP leaders rape Hindu girls across the country? Remove the blindfold from over your eyes. BJP is not a well-wisher of Hindus. They will not think twice before killing Hindus for the sake of power.”

Slamming Kejriwal’s ‘Hindu’ angle to Tiwari’s death, the Apple executive’s widow said that there should be no politics over her husband’s death.

“Please do not connect everything to faith and religion,” Kalpana was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

She added that Kejriwal has no idea what she is going through.

“We are not of a party or a religion. Vivek was an Indian, an Indian has been killed. He was not a general, not an OBC, neither SC nor ST. He was also not a Hindu or a Muslim. He was a normal innocent human being,” Vishnu Shukla, Kalpana’s brother, said.