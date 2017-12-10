Conference on Sensitization of Family Court Matters for High Courts Held in Sikkim

The Third Regional Conference on Sensitization of Family Court Matters for the High Courts of eight Northeastern States along with Orissa, Calcutta and Jammu & Kashmir was organized by the Sikkim High Court and the Committee on Sensitization of Family Court Matters of the High Court of Sikkim, under the aegis of the Supreme Court Committee for Sensitization of Family Court Matters at a local hotel in Gangtok on Saturday.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph, while addressing the gathering thanked Sikkim Government for the great hospitality and assistance in Sikkim. He talked about the family court matters which deals exclusively with matrimonial and other family related disputes, the importance of disposing such matters on priority by resorting to counselling and settlement by mediation or other terms of compromise to prevent breakdown of the family structure, he added. He also urged all the participants to make the best out of such sensitization programmes.

This was the first of such Conference being organized in Sikkim and Sikkim High Court Judge Justice Meenakshi M. Rai extended her heartfelt gratitude to all guests and participants for their esteemed presence after making an arduous journey to Gangtok.

She said that “until 1984, matrimonial and other family matters fell within the jurisdiction of the ordinary Civil Courts of the Country. Several organizations including women’s organizations emphasized the need for setting up of Family Courts for settlement of family disputes. The Law Commission in its 59th Report also stressed that in dealing with disputes concerning family, the Courts ought to adopt an approach radically different from that adopted in ordinary civil proceedings.”

“In 1976, the Code of Civil Procedure was amended to provide for a special procedure for family matters; however, not much change could be achieved by this. A need was, therefore, felt to establish Family Courts for speedy settlement of family disputes, which emphasized on conciliation and achieving socially desirable results, eliminating rigid rules of procedure and evidence.”

“Consequently, the Family Courts Bill was introduced in Parliament with the object of providing for establishment of Family Courts, making it obligatory for the State-Government to set up a Family Court in every city or town with a population not exceeding one million.”

“Matters to be dealt by the Family Court would include matrimonial reliefs such as judicial separation, Divorce, Restitution of conjugal rights, Declaration as to the validity of marriage or matrimonial status of any person, property of spouses, declaration as to the legitimacy of any person, Guardianship of a person or custody of a minor, Maintenance under Section 125 of the Cr. P.C,” she said.

“It also envisaged an obligation on the part of the Family Court to endeavor in the first instance, to make efforts at reconciliation or settlement of disputes in informal proceedings involvement of family counselors was also considered, as also the exclusion of lawyers in the Family Courts, except where the assistance was required by the Court. With these objectives, the Family Courts Bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament and received the assent of the President on 14th September, 1984. It came into force on different dates in different states,” she added.

The inaugural session also saw the launching of Sikkim Law Reports.

The Conference was chaired by Sikkim Minister for Law & Legislative R.B.Subba, Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph, Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Justice Satish Kumar Agnihotri, Sikkim High Court Judge Justice Meenakshi M. Rai and Justice D.N. Patel Acting CJ of Jharkhand and Member, Supreme Court Committee for Sensitization of Family Court Matters, Indira Banerjee, CJ, High Court of Judicature at Madras and Member, Supreme Court Committee for Sensitization of Family Court Matters.

The programme also had the presence of Chief Justices of High Courts of Meghalaya, Madras, Guwahati, Kolkata, Assam Human Rights Commission, Justice A.H. Saikia, Justice S.P. Wangdi, Former Judge, High Court of Sikkim, Chief Secretary of Sikkim A.K. Shrivastava, Senior officers of the State Government, Advocate General of Sikkim, Judges and learned Senior Advocates.