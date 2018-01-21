Confusion Prevails over BJP’s Alliance Partners in Nagaland

Confusion still remains on whether BJP-NPF tie up is snapped completely and whether the saffron party would ally with its new found partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in poll-bound Nagaland. A section of NPF has suggested that the news of NPF-BJP snapping ties was “premature and to an extent mischievous”.

On the other hand, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav, party chief Amit Shah’s point-man for northeast, has already indicated party’s preference to newly floated state-level party Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). Led by a former Congress veteran Chingwang Konyak, a former state Minister and a former MP, NDPP lately got a shot in the arm when three-time Chief Minister and political heavyweight Neiphiu Rio joined the party.

“I have decided to join NDPP in accordance with the wishes of the people and in greater interest of the masses,” Rio said. He said NPF under present leadership of Shurhozelie as president and TR Zeliang as Chief Minister has time and again tried to present BJP in poor light.

“The announcement of snapping ties between BJP and NPF was done unilaterally by a section of NPF only to project TR Zeliang as CM candidate,” a source close to Rio said.

After ruling the state since 2003 to 2014, Rio had moved to central politics as state’s lone Lok Sabha MP as NPF nominee. However, now that he has quit from the primary membership of the party and joined NDPP, he will have to quit Lok Sabha seat also. But a section of NPF is still keen for alliance with BJP for the February 27 polls. Nagaland BJP sources also said no final decision has been taken yet.

According to NDPP sources, they are “not keen” for an alliance with NPF as one of the partners. “Of course we are yet to take a final decision. But we are a small state with 60 seats, we cannot have multiple partners. Then we cannot have stability,” NDPP chief Chingwang Konyak told UNI.

The opposition Congress, which is out of power in the state since 2003, is of course keeping a close vigil at the opponents’ camp. The state unit of Congress has also raked up ‘religious’ card and said NDPP’s move to form an alliance with the BJP will be “a direct insult to the sentiments of the Christian communities”.

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress has appealed to the “secular minded parties” to join hands with Congress and salvage people from the “grip of communal forces.”

