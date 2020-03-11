Congress and AIUDF jointly nominates Ajit Kumar Bhuyan as RS candidate

NET Web Desk

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee APCC and All India United Democratic Front AIUDF have jointly shortlisted senior journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan as its common Rajya Sabha candidate from Assam.

The development came when both the parties were stitching an alliance to fight for the third Rajya Sabha seat that BJP and its allies were not contesting.

The two parties has been looking for a neutral candidate and Bhuyan who has a non-political background and has been vocal on the anti- Citizenship (Amendment) Act, CAA stand was a perfect match.

BJP and its allies – Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) are certain to win the other two seats because the numbers they have in the assembly. The alliance will field a BJP candidate in one seat and a BPF candidate on the other.