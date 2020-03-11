Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 11 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Congress and AIUDF jointly nominates Ajit Kumar Bhuyan as RS candidate

Congress and AIUDF jointly nominates Ajit Kumar Bhuyan as RS candidate
March 11
14:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Web Desk

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee APCC and All India United Democratic Front AIUDF have jointly shortlisted senior journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan as its common Rajya Sabha candidate from Assam.

The development came when both the parties were stitching an alliance to fight for the third Rajya Sabha seat that BJP and its allies were not contesting.

The two parties has been looking for a neutral candidate and Bhuyan who has a non-political background and has been vocal on the anti- Citizenship (Amendment) Act, CAA stand was a perfect match.

BJP and its allies – Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) are certain to win the other two seats because the numbers they have in the assembly. The alliance will field a BJP candidate in one seat and a BPF candidate on the other.

Tags
AIUDFcongressRajya Sabha
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.