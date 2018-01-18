Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 18 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Congress Announces Coordination Committee for Nagaland Polls

Congress Announces Coordination Committee for Nagaland Polls
January 18
12:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday approved the Coordination Committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland, which are expected to be held in February or March this year.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary General Incharge of the state C. P. Joshi, Nagaland Congress President K. Theire and former Chief Minister K.

L. Chishi are on the eight-member committee that is tasked with ensuring better coordination among various leaders.

Other members are Secretary Incharge of the state K. Jayakumar, Vice Chairman of AICC’s Minority Department Anil Thomas, former Minister of Assam Pradyut Bordoloi, former Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Nagaland Assembly I. Imkong and former MLA Lanpha Konyak.

Gandhi also approved a three-member group including MLA Imo Singh to assist the General Secretary Incharge of Tripura for the upcoming assembly elections in that state.

-IANS

Tags
Coordination CommitteeNagaland PollsRahul Gandhi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.