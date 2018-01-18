Congress Announces Coordination Committee for Nagaland Polls

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday approved the Coordination Committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland, which are expected to be held in February or March this year.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary General Incharge of the state C. P. Joshi, Nagaland Congress President K. Theire and former Chief Minister K.

L. Chishi are on the eight-member committee that is tasked with ensuring better coordination among various leaders.

Other members are Secretary Incharge of the state K. Jayakumar, Vice Chairman of AICC’s Minority Department Anil Thomas, former Minister of Assam Pradyut Bordoloi, former Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Nagaland Assembly I. Imkong and former MLA Lanpha Konyak.

Gandhi also approved a three-member group including MLA Imo Singh to assist the General Secretary Incharge of Tripura for the upcoming assembly elections in that state.

-IANS