Congress Appoints Nabam Tuki as Chief Observer for Nagaland

Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki the party’s chief observer for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election.

Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi, former state minister Pradyut Bordoloi and former AICC secretary Praveen Davar have been appoined the party’s observers for the polls.

Gandhi named All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer Motilal Vora in the party’s election committee and Pushpa Devi Singh in its campaign committee for the Chhattisgarh elections due later this year.

PTI