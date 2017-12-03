Congress, BJP Announce Candidates for Arunachal By Poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Saturday have chosen their respective candidates for by-polls to Pakke-Kessang and Likabali constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.

Opposition Congress nominated Kameng Dolo as its official candidate for Pakke-Kessang assembly seat, while Modam Dini has been selected for Likabali for the December 12 by-election to two assembly seats. Party spokesman Hina Camder Tok said Congress President Sonia Gandhi approved the candidature of Dolo and Dini.

The Likabali seat had fallen vacant after the state health and family welfare minister Jomde Kena passed away on September 4 this year at a city hospital in Guwahati. The Pakke-Kessang seat fell vacant after the Gauhati High Court declared null and void the election of Dolo, who was former deputy chief minister from it in the March 15, 2014 polls following an election petition filed against him by BJP nominee and former minister Atum Welly. Dolo had won the election unopposed in 2014 and Welly had alleged that a fraudulent move threw him out of the election, as the EC had accepted a forged letter of withdrawal of his candidature that led to election of his lone opponent.

Welly, in his election petition said that withdrawal of his candidature was illegal as his signature was forged. Tok said that in the 2014 assembly polls the mandate was given to Congress in both the constituencies but BJP had created political instability in the state by toppling the popularly elected Congress government.

“Such cheap politics would not pay any dividend rather people would give back a befitting reply in the ensuing by-poll … The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is all set for the by-elections under the leadership of its President Takam Sanjoy to ensure the victory of the party candidates in the two constituencies.

“The APCC is confident that people of both the constituencies would repose their faith in the Congress as it advocates secular system rising above all differences of caste, creed and religion,” Tok added.

BJP has selected Biyuram Wahge as its official candidate for Pake-Kessang constituency and Kardo Nyicyor for Likabali constituency.

The last date of filing papers for both the constituencies is December 4, while scrutiny of papers would be done on December 5. The last date of withdrawal of candidatures is December 7 while counting of votes would be held on December 24 next.

