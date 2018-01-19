Congress Confident of Victory in Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya

The Congress on Thursday said its workers were enthused about the assembly elections to Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya and expressed confidence of retaining power in Meghalaya for the third consecutive time and wresting power in the remaining two states.



Talking to reporters here, AICC media incharge Randeep Surjewala said,”the leaders and workers of the Congress are looking forward to the assembly elections in the three states in the north east.

We are extremely hopeful that we will retain power in Meghalaya for the third consecutive term and wrest power in Tripura and Nagaland.

”

Mr Surjewala said that the party would fight the assembly polls unitedly and show to the people that just as was seen in the Gujarat assembly polls, the passion and hardwork among the Congress workers, is unmatched and that they are strongly connnected with the sentiments.

of the public.

UNI