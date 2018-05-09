Congress Demands PM’s Clarification on Naga Peace Accord

Congress leaders in Manipur on Tuesday demanded a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reports that there will some autonomy for Nagas in Manipur after a final agreement on the vexed Naga problem is signed.

R.N. Ravi, the Centre’s interlocutor, told a newspaper recently that the government was pretty close to finalising the Naga Peace accord.

One report said that there will be an autonomous Naga territorial council in Naga-majority areas of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The news sparked protests in Manipur.

Former Congress MLA N. Bijoy told the media on Tuesday that Modi should not do anything that may affect the social and political scenario in Manipur.

Laisom Ibomcha, another former legislator, said: “What was published based on the disclosure of the central interlocutor is against the well-known stand of the Congress.

“The merger agreement signed between the Centre and Manipur should be remembered while signing an agreement that will affect Manipur.”

R.K. Anand of Congress said that the proposed agreement should not be finalised on communal lines. “What had transpired is a mockery of the people of Manipur. Manipur had been granted a Part C status and a territorial council was constituted.

“Manipur could demand a Kashmir-like status under the provisions of the merger agreement.” He also demanded a categorical clarification by Modi, calling it a very serious issue.

Talks have been going on for years between the Central government and Naga outfit NSCN-IM, which wants the unification of the “land of the Nagas” by slicing off Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur to form a Greater Nagaland.

-IANS